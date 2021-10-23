To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to encourage a vote for Norm Geer to the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
I met Geer in the early 1980s when my son was on Bowling Green High School golf team. He was a big supporter of the team. That started a long friendship. Since that time we have worked together professionally in his profession and mine. I have seen him as a strong family man. He is a strong community supporter.
However, my endorsement in not based on friendship, rather his qualifications. Geer is hard working, knowledgeable, fair and approachable. He has the experience from his current term. My opinion is that it’s in the communities best interest to reelect Geer to the school board.
Tom Wojciechowski
Bowling Green