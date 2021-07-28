To the Editor:
Misinformation abounds. Here are five examples of misinformation about rental inspections.
1. “We do not have a housing problem.” Two consultants said otherwise and identified two neighborhoods — the northeast and southeast — as showing signs of deferred maintenance and blight. They categorized them as a “target reinvestment” area. They are predominantly rentals.
2. “The health department’s survey shows we do not have a problem.” That’s because it does not include interiors. We have plenty of evidence of interior violations from the health department’s records. East Side did a presentation/analysis of them. There shouldn’t be any if all landlords complied with codes but many don’t. Studies of rentals done by the University of Texas and Change Lab Solutions show that violations are vastly under-reported in a complaint-based system.
3. “BG was Best Hometown (2017-18) & Best City to Rent 2015.” None of the six criteria for the former had to do with housing. The health grade was for air quality and availability of health services; the safety factor was based on crime stats. For Best City, not one of NerdWallet’s four criteria related to housing but rather rental availability and accessibility to work and rental costs. No visits were made to BG. All data came from U.S. Census Bureau. BG ranked #45 as Best Place to Raise a Family in 2019, Perrysburg #2.
4. “Mandatory inspections will penalize good landlords.” I am a good driver with a good record but the state won’t allow me to skip the license requirement. Everyone has to get one. Rentals are businesses whose sole goal is to make a profit; if there is a permit fee, all landlords should pay as a cost of doing business. They do not have to pass on the cost to tenants. Landlords can write them off and reduce tax liability. These are not penalties.
5. “It’s illegal.” If the ordinance is crafted properly, provides for warrants and does not impose criminal penalties, it is legal. If you think otherwise, read Harris v Akron 2001. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th District of Ohio ruled that in health and safety matters, cities can require routine inspections.
The city has to be willing to commit – the White Paper criticized it as too reactive and urged it to be proactive. What is the city willing to commit to?
Rose Hess
Bowling Green