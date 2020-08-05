To the Editor:
I am an Ohio citizen, at-large member of Bowling Green Council, and professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Bowling Green State University.
The most pressing issue today is to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. The pandemic is spreading rapidly because:
Infected people who don’t know they are infected, because they don’t have symptoms, can infect other people.
Current testing methods are expensive and can take days for results.
Many infected persons are never tested.
The good news is that the technology now exists for rapid, inexpensive, at-home tests. In the coming months, we can manufacture and distribute hundreds of millions of these tests to determine cheaply and right away who is infectious. This will allow us to safely reopen schools and universities, businesses, factories and public buildings.
As members of the U.S. Congress, you have the power to make this happen, so please:
Immediately require the Food and Drug Administration to license the rapid tests and fund the manufacture and distribution of the rapid tests for everyone to use them every day.
Rapid tests are sufficiently sensitive to detect who is infectious and is shedding enough virus to infect others. Those who test positive can immediately self-isolate and stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Rapid tests can easily be taken at home and results are available in minutes. No blood, laboratory equipment or medical professionals are needed to run the test.
Rapid tests cost as low as $1 each, so everyone can test themselves every day before work, school, or social events.
Rapid tests will stop the spread of the virus and allow life to return safely to nearly normal.
Mass production and distribution of the rapid tests is much cheaper than another shut-down.
Several companies have already developed rapid tests.
The gold standard RT-PCR test often fails to identify people when they are most infectious because of the high cost ($50 to $100), the need for trained medical professionals and specialized laboratories, delays of several days to get results, and testing shortages. During the wait times, infected persons can infect others.
The low cost and ease-of-use of rapid tests is crucial to protect vulnerable people, who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, including people over 65, disabled or immunocompromised persons, or those without health insurance.
Neocles Leontis
Bowling Green