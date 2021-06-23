To the Editor:
The Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce executive director stated recently that “we have every right to change the name of” Harrison Rally Day. No, you do not.
This action by the chamber, with full support of Mayor Tom Mackin, is a disservice. City council – who, if any of you, supported this? And if you did not, why not speak out?
As General Harrison and Commodore Perry are under a skewed microscope, to suit a particular agenda, what is next? For Meigs Historic Site?
This is a slippery slope. Let’s remember these dates:
April and May 1813- War of Independence, Fort Meigs. There were two sieges, defending against the British Empire with Major-Gen. William Harrison in command. He did rally the troops.
Sept. 10, 1813 – Battle of Lake Erie. Defending against the British Empire’s Navy, with Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry in command. Note to Harrison – “Dear General: We have met the enemy and they are ours. Two ships, two brigs, one schooner and one sloop. Yours with great respect and esteem, O.H. Perry.”
June 1840. Fort Meigs celebration to commemorate the anniversary of raising of the siege in June 1813. The citizens of Maumee and Perrysburg resolved to honor the day. Harrison, a beloved and respected military leader, and running for president at that time, was invited to attend and speak. He did. ( I am sure that Perry would have been invited to attend as well, but he died at sea on Aug. 23, 1819, his 34th birthday.) Tens of thousands came to Perrysburg.
June 6, 1979 - Harrison’s Rally, a venue to come together, have fun, keep history alive, learn what life was like and learn about history, was held in Perrysburg.
In 2016 we celebrated our Bicentennial: 200 years of history. 200 years of family.
This is not just our history, but the history of the Maumee Valley and our nation. We are blessed to live here.
Every second that passes is history, and this action to delete Harrison Rally Day is now in the books. History will also reflect the reaction. Perrysburg, eyes are upon us. Please, all rally to support history (all of it), education and preservation. In support of that, I will not attend the fest. My time and my money, will be spend at Fort Meigs.
Melanie M. Calevro
Perrysbug