scare tactics, misinformation, falsehoods
This past election season has been filled with only a few true facts, but plenty of misinformation, falsehoods, scare tactics and outright lies. It was not what one would call an honest campaign and election.
Exaggerations by both sides were used to try and prove a point. As a result there was very little useful and truthful information available for the voters. If this is what politics has evolved into, we should get politics out of our government.
Governments are supposed to serve the people — especially, our government. This is the one that states “we the people,” as in, of the people, by the people and for the people.
Maybe this is not known by some of our youngsters who may not have learned basic civics and U.S. history, which are not taught in all public schools today. How can voters make sound decisions without knowing what was taught in these very basic subjects?
The U.S. Constitution is the foundation of our country and our government — not that current office holders are following it. Yet, they took an oath to support and defend the Constitution. There are far too many mandates, executive orders and other demands from our leaders, which don’t follow the Constitution. Many of our leaders have even stated they want to change America.
Politicians and candidates for office are very good in making promises during the campaign, but not so good at keeping them after the election. Is there too much emphasis on getting elected and not enough on serving the people? Too much misinformation, falsehoods, scare tactics and outright lies are involved in getting elected.
It seems like the candidates feel the voters are not smart enough to understand the complex nature of running our country. So they need to lie, exaggerate and misinform to earn votes. And there is entirely too much money involved in campaigns. But that is a subject for another time.
Scare tactics are used to convince people to follow certain behaviors. Mandates based on facts which are not really facts but rather harsh propaganda, are used to convince the population to do what they are told, and not to think for themselves. Americans are, for the most part, responsible, mature adults. Regardless of educational level, we can make decisions without a political or bureaucratic mandate. That is not what America is, that is not what freedom and liberty mean.
Scare tactics and falsehoods are what a dictator uses to control the masses. Public servants serve the people, politicians serve special interest groups and those who donate to campaigns. Public servants listen to voters while politicians listen to anyone who gives them money.
It is well past time for the voters to elect public servants and not politicians. And just saying one is a public servant doesn’t make a candidate one. Results are what matters. Talk is cheap, what we need is honest, hard work for the voters. Remember our nation was founded by “we the people.”
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.