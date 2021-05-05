Our way of life is under siege, our laws are being ignored and our police are being demonized. We are called names which may not apply to us, most likely don’t. Sometimes we are actually attacked physically.
Are we still in elementary school? Name calling was all too common in my early school days and was even considered “normal” behavior.
But now in some situations, some people have resorted to name calling when differences of opinion and viewpoints are expressed. Whenever some cannot think of a response, people are called bigots, or worse racists.
Any time there is a disagreement or confrontation, name calling begins. This leads to pushing and shoving, or worse. The activists state we must change our attitude and forget what we believe in — we are wrong and they are right. Free expression and freedom of speech are no longer valid.
Some activists have stated the U.S. Constitution is outdated. They say it was written more than 200 years ago and is not relevant to today’s way of life. Not relevant? Then how did this country become so great that everyone wants to live here? If things are so bad here, why are people pouring over our border?
We are told we need to change. The only change we really need is to change the idea that the government can solve all our problems.
Think of the “changes” that have been made over the last 50 years. The war on poverty and the war on drugs are two examples. There are more drugs and poverty now than before. The only beneficiary has been the federal government and the federal bureaucracy. Our freedoms have been systematically taken from us by an increasingly powerful government, which has developed into nothing more than a bureaucratic dictatorship.
Let’s change the idea that violence and rioting are the only way to make a point. Let’s change the idea that the government can solve our problems. Calling those who criticize the protesters, “rioters, looters, bigots, white supremacists and racists” is childish. Because one or two police officers are “bad” we do not need to defund the whole concept of law enforcement.
Whatever happened to Congress doing the legislating? They too busy politicizing every issue that we are facing. Has the government actually solved any issues? Our representatives are too busy calling the opposition names.
Name calling is non-productive and immature. It is time to get to work and stop political pandering.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.