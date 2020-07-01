America, we need a change in our attitude.
Instead of concentrating on specific incidents — protests, riots, vandalism — look at the big picture, look at what is happening in over 90% of our country, not just what makes the headlines.
In spite of all the bad, there is much more good happening. But good news doesn’t sell.
What some people have forgotten or maybe they are ignoring, are the basic standards of personal behavior and responsibility. These are things we learned in kindergarten, or at least what my generation learned there.
Maybe the new education curriculum isn’t teaching that. What we learned in Sunday school isn’t politically correct, so we have to forget it. Supposedly this doesn’t apply to modern society — but it really does.
Basic human behavior is to build and improve our lives, not destroy. Burning down our communities won’t improve anything. Looting won’t help either.
The statement, “thou shalt not steal,” comes to mind. Oh wait, that’s a religious statement, and our churches have been declared, “not essential.” But liquor stores and tobacco stores and gambling casinos are open. Think about that.
Maybe our so-called leaders have other ideas about what would work. But their ideas haven’t. And the “peaceful” protests and demonstrations and looting continues.
Is it any wonder there is so much turmoil and division in our country?
We’ve lost sight of the source of good, positive behavior, our faith and our beliefs.
Even for the unbelievers and non-believers, this turmoil must stop. We need to get back to basic positive behavior. Our communities and our country cannot continue with the divisions which we are seeing.
Our system of government and economy are not perfect, but it has worked and worked well for of the most people. Working hard to improve ourselves is part of the American dream. Blaming others is not.
We — all of us — need to get off our back sides, put forth at least some effort, and stop making excuses. Working together, we will solve the problems facing us.
America, the land of the free and home of the brave, will only flourish when all of us stand together, as “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Happy birthday America.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.