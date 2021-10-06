To the Editor:
As a member of the board of directors of the League of Women Voters of Bowling Green, I draw your attention to the upcoming election when we will be asked to vote on a proposed replacement levy by the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department. This tax, according to Vote411, generates approximately 35-40% of the department’s budget, with the rest of their revenue coming from fees and charges, grants and donations, and a percentage of the city’s income. Also, according to Vote411, the total cost for the taxpayer for a home valued at $150,000 would be an increase of $20.05 per year from the current levy.
The League of Women Voters of BG supports the levy because the top priority in our vision for land use is the acquisition and maintenance of open spaces for public use. Clearly, the City of Bowling Green is fulfilling this goal for all of us.
As a Bowling Green resident, I have personally used and come to appreciate the BG Parks and Recreation facilities and parks. During the pandemic, Wintergarden Park provided a place to escape our confinement and a safe, natural space for my family to walk. The community center provides a safe, welcoming place to exercise when the weather gets bad. Overall, there are 11 park facilities, including the pool and waterpark, shelters and athletic fields, available to all citizens. As more celebrations are held outdoors, the shelters provide the perfect location.
My family has been enjoying these perks before the pandemic, and will continue to do so in the future. Walking in the woods, enjoying the serenity of Simpson Garden Park, with its incredible display of hostas and day lilies, relaxing in the Japanese Garden, experiencing the sensory garden, enjoying conversations with friends while sitting in the colorful Adirondack chairs all will continue. How fortunate for us, that we do not have to travel miles for all these benefits.
I ask you to join me in supporting the Parks levy.
For more information go to Vote411.org, where the League of Women Voters provides nonpartisan information on voting, candidates and ballot initiatives.
Elayne Jacoby, League of Women Voters of Bowling Green Board of Directors
Bowling Green