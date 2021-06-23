To the Editor:
I was thinking about Average Joe’s column, “The Silent Majority Built This Nation” (June 16). Once again, Joe is misguided regarding both “silent” and “majority.”
First, many of the people responsible for the America we have today were not silent, thankfully. The factory workers who protested and were beaten — sometimes to death — to gain safer working conditions, fair wages, reasonable hours, and an end to child labor were not silent.
Suffragists took to the streets and government halls to gain voting rights for women. And certainly public protests are at least partly responsible for bringing wars to end, reforming discriminatory housing laws, and modernizing education policies and practices.
Possibly Joe would be happier in a world before those protests and those changes. I would not be.
Clearly, Joe is alluding to recent demonstrations. But, protesting is a First Amendment right and one of the most important mechanisms of progress. A mechanism we should defend and celebrate, even when we disagree.
It also is important to recognize that many who built this nation were indeed silent. The slaves who built a juggernaut economy were silenced with whips, chains, and nooses. Chinese who built the railroads were treated little different. Black and brown men and women in many institutions, the military is a good example, often are silent out of fear and self-preservation.
Silence isn’t always a choice, and is more complicated than some imaginary division between hard workers and trouble makers.
Regarding majority, the American majority is dynamic and diverse, brave and strong. We are silent sometimes and loud at others times, both for many different reasons. Ultimately, we believe in hard work, equality, and fairness.
It seems possible that the silent majority you, Joe, refer to is, in fact, not a majority and, frankly, makes a lot of noise about its silence.
Rick Busselle
Bowling Green