To the Editor:
In the Bible, the psalmist poses a rhetorical question: “Why do the heathen rage and imagine a vain thing. The kings of the earth take counsel together against the Lord and against His anointed, saying let us tear their fetters apart and cast away their cords from us.”
God’s response is to laugh and hold them in derision. He asserts: “I am the Lord, that is my name; I will not give my glory to another, nor my praise to idols.”
Contrary to their claims, the perpetually angry “woke” Progressives are not on the right side of history. History is littered with empires which became weak and failed as they cast off moral restraints.
The apostle Paul details this collapse in the first chapter of Romans. Cultures that willfully turn from God and his natural law inevitably become idolators, the object of their worship being themselves. Sexual deviancy becomes the norm.
In the end, Paul writes, “God gave them over to a depraved mind.”
America doesn’t have too many guns; it has too many depraved minds.
Whether referring to abortion, homosexuality, fornication, or gender confusion, “My body, my choice” is a sad, defiant, selfish declaration. The person is saying, “I will be my own god.”
In this life or the next, there will come a painful day of reckoning because the created world always seeks order and balance. This me-first attitude must eventually come up hard against reality.
Defying God’s created order inevitably manifests in political malfeasance, economic calamity and social chaos.
John Randall
Bowling Green