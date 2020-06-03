To the Editor:
I would like to thank those community members who supported the class of 2020 during the graduation parade on Sunday. There was a lot of support and positive sentiment to our seniors who lost a lot of events and other things during the shutdown due to coronavirus.
I heard numerous comments that each student felt supported by the crowd and this was an appropriate sendoff for these wonderful young people leading to the rest of their life.
It was this type of community support that I am proud to live and serve in a great district such as the Bowling Green City Schools. I would also like to thank the Bowling Green Police and Fire Divisions for their help in executing the flawless traffic control during the parade. It was a good, safe and culminating event to honor our graduates.
Thank you again.
Jeff Dever
Principal, BGHS