To the Editor:
This letter is about respect for others, not about hate and prejudice.
Hate and prejudice is never good for anyone.
What leading Democrats are doing to discredit, disrespect, and even destroy our elected “by the people” president and commander-in-chief is a vicious act. The democrats hateful attacks on President Donald Trump is a disgrace. No president has never been treated this badly.
They may be even destroying the Democratic party. They don’t seem to be serving the people as they were elected to do. You could even say these actions are anti-American.
I am now ashamed to be a Democrat.So I can’t condone this and won’t be a part of it by voting for any Democrats this election.
Any and all presidents deserve proper respect.
Lawrence Stanton
Bowling Green