To the Editor:
I am writing to support Rachel Phipps in her campaign for reelection Bowling Green Council, 3rd Ward.
Phipps worked closely with me and the other Historic Preservation Commission members to successfully implement the historic preservation ordinance for Bowling Green. Her dedication to the review, editing and evaluation of the ordinance was one of the main reasons it was successful. Her commitment to Bowling Green was evident in the time and energy she put into crafting edits of the ordinance. The support we received shows she has pride in our community and its history.
Additionally, Phipps has worked diligently to organize, fundraise and establish the new parklet project downtown. She worked with business owners, the community and the volunteers to successfully implement three parklets in our downtown, so far. I have had the pleasure of volunteering on the parklet committee and see Phipps’ passion for our town and community stakeholders firsthand.
Phipps has a forward-thinking, passionate and thoughtful approach to leading. She has strong principals and cares greatly about serving Bowling Green. Rachel is dedicated to the progress of our town – advocating for a community which is inclusive, ambitious, supportive and full of possibility.
I look forward to seeing what Phipps will accomplish in her next term.
Chris Mowen
Bowling Green