Pray for Trump, instead of criticizing

To the Editor:
In response to Amber Windom’s Dec. 18 letter, she states that President Donald Trump should be impeached, and that he “continues to be an embarrassment and a danger to our democracy.” We live in a republic, not a democracy.
Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 8:51 am
To the Editor:
In response to Amber Windom’s Dec. 18 letter, she states that President Donald Trump should be impeached, and that he “continues to be an embarrassment and a danger to our democracy.” We live in a republic, not a democracy.
Posted in Opinion, Letters on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 8:51 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]