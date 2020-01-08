Pray for Trump, instead of criticizing - Sentinel-Tribune: Opinion

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 8:51 am

To the Editor:

In response to Amber Windom’s Dec. 18 letter, she states that President Donald Trump should be impeached, and that he “continues to be an embarrassment and a danger to our democracy.” We live in a republic, not a democracy.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 8:51 am.

