To the Editor:
A moment of silence please for how wrong the letter about the Harrison Rally Day name change was.
As a new resident of Perrysburg, I am completely in favor of the name change. It is not an attack by “woke” individuals that throttle progress — it is attitudes like those of that letter that claim progress should be delayed in the name of history.
History has a time and a place. William Henry Harrison has a legacy relevant to history but trust me when I say this, rally days is not it. Rally days has always been about diversity and celebrating the local community. It is not about glorifying one individual and one very wrong era of history that profited off of others or advanced their own beliefs at the expense of those who weren’t fortunate enough to be crowned victors.
Positively Perrysburg is the future we should all want to live in.
Luna Summer
Perrysburg