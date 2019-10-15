Portman’s help appreciated

To the Editor:
Many of you may not be aware that my father and my mother’s parents immigrated to this wonderful country. I spoke Ukrainian before speaking English. I continue going to Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Church in Rossford.
Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:29 pm
To the Editor:
Many of you may not be aware that my father and my mother’s parents immigrated to this wonderful country. I spoke Ukrainian before speaking English. I continue going to Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Church in Rossford.
Posted in Opinion, Letters on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:29 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]