To the Editor:
Where is U.S. Sen. Rob Portman on the election of our new President-Elect Joe Biden? Are you aware that Joe Biden did get the electoral votes and plus, and he won this election. Get on with it, and stop supporting a man who is behaving like a spoiled child.
President Donald Trump has not once mentioned the virus and our fellow Americans being diagnosed by the thousands just alone in our State of Ohio. We keep breaking new case records.
Trump has said many times during his rallies this is a hoax. Yet, Portman you continue to approve of this man and all his evil actions, liar, racist, poking fun at women, cursing, traitor, crimes that soon he will be have to answer for all of this insane behavior.
Portman, your silence tells us all that you agree with this out of touch actions. The election is over and he lost. The real losers are the American people because of the lack of leadership of this administration.
What you and this so call leader should be doing is working on keeping the American people safe, and so far Trump is killing us with his lack of knowledge and early inaction on controlling this killing virus.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge