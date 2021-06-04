To the Editor:
To the wonderful people of our community who took the time to go through the Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary’s Poppy Drive-Thru on May 29, our heartfelt gratitude for your support of our veterans. It was our first attempt with this concept and, despite uncomfortable weather, it was a success. It was heartwarming to hear the various stories from those driving through, of how it’s not Memorial Day without their poppy, parents explaining to their children the significance of the poppy, and, of course, a lot of, “I was Miss Poppy back in the day.”
And it humbled us to see the number of veterans who came through to support one another. They truly are our heroes. Our thanks to BG Parks and Recreation for allowing us the venue at the Veterans Building in City Park. It was the perfect setting for this. Once again, the residents of Bowling Green have made us proud. Thank you all.
Jane Ridenour, president
Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 45