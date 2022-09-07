Our government is out of control. Politicians of both major parties are more concerned with their own careers than they are with serving the people. Listen to what they are saying, then look at what they are doing.
Read and then carefully reread the Declaration of Independence. What was happening during the 1700s is similar to what is happening today: An overbearing government led by power hungry politicians. Yes, King George was a politician, and he was a Royal. But in those times, Royals were politicians and nothing more than dictators.
What we have today is a government of politicians serving only themselves. Yes, there are some true public servants, but the ones we hear almost daily are the career politicians. These are the ones who talk a lot and say little. These are the ones who criticize the other side, yet are doing the same thing, just in a different way. These are the ones who are building a career in government, working their way to higher office and more power. These are the ones who have made fabricating the truth into an art form.
They are fabricating the truth or just plain lying to all of us. Honesty is apparently a thing of the past. Honesty has been forgotten by too many so-called leaders of our communities and our nation. Bills are passed in Congress which are misrepresented and misnamed. These bills, now laws, do nothing but deceive the general public.
We the people, are this country — not the government, and certainly not the politicians. Our government was set up as a representative government. Our elected leaders are here to represent the people. Who are these leaders actually representing? Certainly not the people.
With all the special interest groups sending money to candidates for election or re-election, and all the legislation being passed which benefits these groups, who are these leaders really representing?
Over 250 years ago, the colonists had enough of King George and his dictates. Our Founding Fathers wrote our Declaration of Independence, which was the basis for a new country, free from a tyrannical king. Freedom and liberty was the mindset of this new nation.
Today we are experiencing a similar tyranny, but from our own government. Some of our leaders are talking about a reset for our country. What they are doing is not in the best interests of the American people. Do “we the people” need to declare our independence again? Will the upcoming midterm election be part of this reset? Or will it be a referendum on how things should be, based on freedom and liberty?
The U.S. Constitution is the law of the land. It gives us various rights and responsibilities. We need to keep and maintain these, by voting the power hungry career politicians out of office. If we don’t, the country will be lost.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.