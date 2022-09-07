Our government is out of control. Politicians of both major parties are more concerned with their own careers than they are with serving the people. Listen to what they are saying, then look at what they are doing.

Read and then carefully reread the Declaration of Independence. What was happening during the 1700s is similar to what is happening today: An overbearing government led by power hungry politicians. Yes, King George was a politician, and he was a Royal. But in those times, Royals were politicians and nothing more than dictators.

