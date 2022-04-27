To the Editor:
Several recent letters to the editor persuade me that the political left and right no longer have anything that could be considered common ground on which reasonable compromise is possible.
Donald Trump serves as a symbol of this unbridgeable divide. One side hates him with unrestrained loathing while the other looks at him as a political messiah. To each side, the other seems ignorant, unhinged and morally perverse.
Neither Joe Biden or Trump has achieved high office because they are intrinsically more virtuous than the other, but simply because God has deemed them necessary to the unfolding of his will.
We should not be surprised that the world has come to this pass. Jesus told his disciples, “Think not that I have come to bring peace on the earth; I did not come to bring peace, but a sword.” Even those in the same family would be set against each other according to how they responded to his offer of reconciliation with God through his sacrificial death. He said that a believer’s enemies would come from within his own household (or community, or nation). And that’s where we are.
Jesus came preaching a challenging gospel of repentance leading to the gift of faith, sanctification and eventual glory. The Son of God is all truth and perfect love.
But what he is not is a health/wealth guru, life-coach, therapist, wish-granting genie, cuddly stuffed toy, politician or social justice warrior. He is the glorious, holy, bloody redeemer of rebels. Someday he will return as king and judge.
Life is suffering. Our current political “suffering” forces us to face reality and make decisions about our priorities and values that have eternal consequences.
John Randall
Bowling Green