To the Editor:
Enough is Enough. Perrysburg taxpayers just got hit with a whopping tax increase for the schools and now the schools are looking for more money. When is it going to stop?
The Sentinel Tribune had an article on March 21 stating that Perrysburg schools needed to possibly have a renewal levy put on the ballot for maintenance on all the schools except Hull Prairie. The article said it was a renewal levy and presently raised $1.6 million per year and would expire on Dec. 31,. If my math is correct, in 5 years’ time a renewal levy at the same present millage, would raise about $8 million. That’s a far cry from the $38.6 million dollars the article stated was need for school repairs, bus maintenance and etc.
Where’s the rest of the money coming from? Common sense tells us that an increase in the millage will be needed to cover the money necessary to complete the maintenance stated in the article. Another tax increase.
When you consider that nearly 70% of our real estate taxes goes to the schools presently it’s time for the school board come up with some creative thinking on how to raise the money needed to finance the schools. What about school tax based on earned income? Senior citizens for the most part can’t afford any more school taxes.
I would also like to state that I agree with Phil Caron on his statement in the Sentinel Tribune that levies that require taxpayers’ money should only be allowed on the General Election ballot. Why should there be “special elections” when it costs more money? I know that answer. Because fewer people usually vote and the people who want something passed will be sure to vote.
Sharon Ruswinkle
Perrysburg