To the Editor:
It is with much enthusiasm that we show our support for Rachel Phipps during re-election for Bowling Green Council.
We have seen over the last year all of the hard work she has put in to support local area businesses. For Kabob It specifically, the parklet in front of our store has been a huge asset for our business. Phipps played an integral part by getting the first one, then sat in meetings to improve the function of the parklet that would both keep the community safe and improve business for the rebuild.
Her positive attitude, commitment and dedication to the improvement of Bowling Green makes her an excellent city council member. We look forward to seeing her excel in her role.
Zach and Kendra Baroudi
Owners, Kabob It, Bowling Green