To the Editor:
Elections frequently offer difficult choices; Choices between two candidates that are both either quite good or both quite bad can make voting decisions challenging.
This year’s Bowling Green 3rd Ward council race does not offer this challenge, however. Rachel Phipps is a truly outstanding candidate in virtually all respects and is quite deserving of our votes. She is exceptionally well qualified, has demonstrated great intellect, is pro-business, highly motivated and is kind and compassionate.
In these times of divisive and angry politics we need more voices for unity and compassion, not fewer. This race is clear, Phipps will represent us all, not just the voices of grievance and anger.
Jeff Rettig
Bowling Green