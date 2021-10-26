To the Editor:
Perrysburg Schools educate each and every student for $11,139, which is less than the state average. When looking at recent campaign material from one of the school board candidates, this candidate touted her service on the Genoa school board as a reason to support her because she is for fiscal responsibility with conservative spending. In looking at the five-year forecast for Genoa for 2019-20 when Meinke was serving, there was a projected deficit for all five years.
If you have been involved with Perrysburg Schools as I have, as a volunteer, you know that the Perrysburg district has been fiscally responsible with all monies — taxpayer and state. The school has asked for community involvement for as long as I can remember. The Strategic Plan which consisted of six different subcommittees (facilities, technology, curriculum and instruction, etc. ) and Vision 20/20 are just two of the most recent examples of the school, community and business developers collaborating and planning for the best ways to educate the growing number of students who are attending and will attend Perrysburg Schools.
So when candidates run for office stating they will fix our finances, and plan for the district’s growth and involve the community and stakeholders in each decision — that is what we currently have in Perrysburg. Welcome to the community. We do well when we work together.
I am in support of these candidates who will listen to community members, ask hard questions, serve the public and make decisions with all of our students at the forefront of their minds: Eric Benington, Sue Larimer and Lori Reffert. I hope you will do the same.
David Matolyak
Perrysburg