The superintendent of Perrysburg Schools is anticipating less tax funding from the State of Ohio and planning some token freezes on budgets to protect his last huge operating levy, which passed by a slim margin.
Meanwhile, his budget is 84% wages.
Why does he not understand the State of Ohio is not the money fairy and most of the budget comes from the property taxes from our district taxpayer pockets.
And now a large percentage of this tax base has no current funding or minimal funding from unemployment.
Please consider the stakeholders of our district and make significant adjustments to balance the situation. Repeal the recent levy and make an overall wage/benefit cut of 20%. I believe this would yield $7.2 million back into the budget.
In addition, adopt the new model of education online and home schooling. This would mean significant reductions in all staff and administration for the 2020-21 school year.
Take a lesson from the “Online K through 12” schooling at minimal cost.
Most importantly, we don’t need the upcoming permanent improvement levy now that we have a new education model with the district now having excess buildings.
Remember the end game is education, not entitlement.
Just as robots have changed the manufacturing industry, a computer can provide educational excellence and replace libraries. Insurance companies, cities and others are giving money back due to major layoffs and less administrative costs in the real world. Also, the healthcare industry is surpassing their mission risking their families and their lives at all cost.
Philip F. Caron
Perrysburg