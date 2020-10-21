To the Editor:
I write to ask you to cast your vote for Wood County Court of Common Pleas judge for Joel Kuhlman.
Judicial races in Ohio are nonpartisan. This makes sense. Fairly and dispassionately ensuring that justice is done is not a partisan question. Rather, it depends on the judge’s temperament and knowledge of the law. I believe that Kuhlman is the judicial candidate best able to bring those qualities to the court and to all those that would appear before him.
I have practiced law in courts throughout Ohio for 30 years. The best judges I have appeared before are prepared, knowing the law applicable in your matter. They are objective and fair, ensuring the parties have an opportunity to be heard so that justice can best be accomplished. Kuhlman will bring those skills to the bench.
Kuhlman has a wide range of legal experience that will help him be an effective judge. He already has experience deciding matters, having served as a hearing officer for over 200 tax appeals. Kuhlman’s experience in court also will give him the perspective necessary to be impartial. He has brought criminal cases on behalf of the state, and he has represented criminal defendants. Kuhlman also represents plaintiffs and defendants in civil matters before courts throughout northwest Ohio.
Kuhlman has a record of service to this community. His commitment has led to real benefits. For example, this year he helped form a group that has provided breakfast and lunches to more than 160 Wood County kids. Access to food that would not have been otherwise available to those children because of shutdowns caused by the coronavirus.
Simply put, Kuhlman is the best choice for Wood County Common Pleas Judge.
Tom Mackin
Perrysburg mayor