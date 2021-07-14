To the Editor:
Perrysburg Council was not asked about the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s decision to rename our city’s 43-year-old annual Harrison Rally Days festival and council has no official power to contest it because the chamber (the official sponsor) is a private organization unconnected to government. However, constituents have been asking individual council members to give personal opinions so here is mine:
I believe that this decision was an example of cancel culture at its worst.
The festival was never intended to be an homily to Harrison, who like all 19th century politicians was an imperfect man from an imperfect era. It was intended to commemorate a specific historic and unique event which took place in Perrysburg on June 11, 1840.
A crowd estimated between 40,000 and 60,000 people assembled on that day at the site of Fort Meigs in Perrysburg to hear presidential candidate William Henry Harrison make a speech. At that time the population of the village of Perrysburg numbered in the hundreds. Harrison’s speech was followed by a day of celebration. The modern festival celebrated that whole day which included Harrison’s speech. To pretend this event never happened and to treat Harrison as an “unperson” is an action which belongs in George Orwell’s “1984.”
The standards of the 19th century were not those of the 21st and historic figures should be judged by the standards of their own time, not ours.
Deborah L. Born
Perrysburg City Councilwoman