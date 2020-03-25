To the Editor:
Envision a pandemic. People are staying home, others are quarantined. Schools, churches and businesses are closed. The travel and entertainment industries are crushed. People are losing their jobs. Small businesses don’t know how to stay afloat. The stock market crashes. Elections are postponed and, worse yet, the stores are out of toilet paper.
Now envision the school board holding a public meeting to hire a new police officer (not a replacement) and discuss its next new levy.
But wait, we don’t have to envision anything because this is reality for Perrysburg School District taxpayers.
Rather than follow recommendations from the CDC, governor and experts, Superintendent Tom Hosler held a meeting on March 16. At this meeting, the board approved hiring a police officer (4-1 Kelly Ewbank voted no). Why rush to hire a position that we don’t have now?
Interestingly, the next day Hosler canceled the Audit Review Committees that were looking for ways to save money following last year’s shocking Audit Report because it was unsafe to meet during this pandemic. Maybe the audit committee would have recommended saving an existing position versus hiring a new one?
Maybe the board should pause to rethink our needs as a community. Maybe there should be a hiring freeze. Maybe they should consider postponing or reducing the capital improvement levy they’re about to propose to help taxpayers. Everyone is looking for ways to cut expenses to survive the financial uncertainty we face. Maybe the district should do the same?
How long will it take us to recover from this pandemic? Forecasted growth will undoubtedly change, and that determines district needs. If you share these concerns, please contact the board members and urge them to take a fresh, realistic look at our needs going forward and reduce their spending.
Maria Ermie
Perrysburg