To the Editor:
At the United States Postal Service, safety is our most important delivery. One of our goals in 2020 was to reduce accidents by 50%. To help achieve this goal we are trying to think outside the box. Statistically, slips, trips and falls and dog bites make up the majority of our accidents. We are, however, finding creative ways to reduce dog bites and slips, trips and falls.
One strategy we have incorporated is the placement of a dog sticker on mailboxes where there is a known dog in the immediate area. The paw sticker would be placed on the outside of a mailbox. When the carrier approaches the area, the sticker would act as a reminder to proceed with caution. This is especially important if the carrier leaves the vehicle to deliver a package to the door.
Starting this month, we will be placing the paw stickers on mailboxes where appropriate. If any customer objects to having a paw sticker placed on their mailbox, he or she need only call the post office at 419-352-7545 and we will discuss other options.
It is our expectation that the strategy will reduce the incidents of dog bites and attacks, keeping our employees safe and local dog owners appreciative.
We will also be asking residents to repair porches, rails and steps if they are unsafe. Or even suggest customers move their mailbox to ground level so carriers can avoid hazard areas. Of course, when it snows, please make sure walkways, steps, and porches are clear. We want every delivery to be a safe one.
We are grateful for our community’s support and cooperation in this initiative. Thank you for your help with this very important issue.
Kate Kamphuis
Bowling Green postmaster