To the Editor,
Concerns about voting safety were raised at the Not In Our Town BG meeting on Oct. 1. In response, representatives of the two major parties have issued a cooperative statement in support of safe and respectful voting in Bowling Green. The following statement was approved by Mike Zickar (chair, Wood County Democratic Party) and Jon Jakubowski (chair, Wood County Republican Party):
As the nation and the Bowling Green community head toward the November election, news of national unrest has reached us all. As representatives of the local major parties, we would like everyone to know that we are united in the commitment to safe and respectful voting.
This is a time of strong opinions and political feeling. This is not new ground for Bowling Green, which has had contentious elections before. Yet we are a long-standing community of neighbors, and we will still be neighbors on the far side of the election. No circumstances or events of recent months should deter any of our residents from voting. We are committed to ensuring that in Bowling Green, and in Wood County, it is safe, secure and easy to vote. We welcome the chance for Bowling Green and all of Wood County to serve as a model.
If anyone, of any party (or no party), feels concerned or fearful about their voting process for any reason, we stand ready to help. Please feel free to contact the Bowling Green police, either of our major party headquarters (Republicans 419-807-1591; Democrats 419-352-4199) or Not In Our Town BG (niotbg@gmail.com) for assistance and support.
Let us be a community where different candidates and issues can be supported. This election is an opportunity to show our region and the rest of Ohio that Bowling Green is a community where people respect and look out for each other.
Jon Jakubowski, Chair, Wood County Republican Party
Mike Zickar, Chair, Wood County Democratic Party
Dawn Shinew and Emily Dunipace, Not In Our Town BG co-chairs