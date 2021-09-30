To the Editor:
Like many people, I enjoy walking. Added together, we walk hundreds of miles every day. Often we walk in the parks. Isn’t it nice? Because many before us valued parks, we don’t have to walk far to find an oval, or a trail or a grassy lawn.
The parks are available all day, every day, with no charge. Well, sort of. Many of us pay property taxes. Some of that goes to parks, not a lot, but the current park levy needs our support as it provides about half the necessary funding. Note it is a replacement levy. Please vote yes.
Bruce Jeffers
Bowling Green