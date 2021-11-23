To the Editor:
We wish to thank Mary Hinkleman, her staff and volunteers for a wonderful Christmas parade hosted by WTOL-TV on Saturday. Jerry Anderson and Ryan Wichman were great emcees, which made the parade personal and interesting to someone who cannot attend those activities anymore.
The marching bands were great and their Christmas music put you in the Christmas mood. Everyone who had any part in the parade did a wonderful job representing their organization, school, dance group, etc., and showing their support for Bowling Green and the area.
We are blessed that we have thoughtful caring people who think enough to televise a Christmas parade for all to see.
Betty Marlow Miller Dibert
Pemberville