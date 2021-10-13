To the Editor:
Herb Dettmer has gone way too far this time (Let business be: Profit is not a dirty word, Oct. 6 Sentinel-Tribune). I must speak out. I quote “the government should not put obstacles to restrict or regulate how businesses operate.”
History is replete with examples of abuse by businesses; child labor, unpaid slave workers, company owned housing, company owned stores deliberately overcharging to keep their employees and customers in debt.
Without government regulation business would again be robbing, cheating and stealing from folks while the owners wallowed in their wealth.
Robert Oates
Perrysburg