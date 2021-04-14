Spring is here, and nature is truly amazing. The grass is starting to grow (and the weeds), birds are flocking to my bird feeder, sometimes even taking turns to eat. The squirrels are running all over, and the deer are out and about. Nature is truly amazing, every year it is the same, regular like clock work. It’s not always when we want it, but nature isn’t controlled by a computer program.
The deer are especially unusual. Regularly, I’ve seen several deer coming from the nature preserve heading toward my house, sometimes running. More often than not, they will stop, look both ways before crossing, usually looking twice, then casually walk across our road. Sure they often eat our flowers and other garden delectables. After a long winter they are hungry for fresh new growth.That’s nature — amazing nature.
The laws of nature are being followed by all of nature’s creatures as they have been since time began. Too bad the laws of mankind, womankind, or should I say “personkind,” aren’t being followed by all of the human creatures. Most of us do follow the laws given us by our leaders. Why don’t our leaders follow those laws? They do when it suits them. But when it doesn’t, they choose to bypass or, worse, just ignore the laws. Is this what leadership is? What kind of example does this demonstrate? “Do as I say, not as I do? I’m your elected leader, and I’ll do whatever benefits me and my agenda!”
That is what leadership has evolved into, especially at the federal level. The agenda our leaders should be following is set forth in the U.S. Constitution — not the agenda of the Democratic or Republican parties. Changing the rules to benefit one party isn’t the American way — ignoring the rules isn’t either. Think about recent current events at the federal level, and try to justify what changes have been and are being made to benefit only one party. How are these changes going to benefit the American people — all of us? And why are non-citizens being given so much attention over truly American citizens?
Just as the laws of nature can’t be broken or compromised, so too the laws of “personkind” can’t be broken, at least they shouldn’t be. Those laws are put in place for a good reason. That’s what our leaders have told us. And just as the laws of nature are there, even the destructive ones — hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes — the laws of mankind can be destructive.
Push the people too far and watch what happens. Think of the riots this past summer. People were pushed beyond their limits. Other people may feel the same way, for different reasons. Violence is not the answer, but when pushed too far, people will react.
Remember the phrase, “When in the course of human events …,” the beginning of the Declaration of Independence. The colonists were pushed too far. I’m not advocating any kind of violence,or revolution. When the laws of nature are violated, nature reacts. When the laws of man are violated, people will react.
Spring is here, let’s enjoy it, all of us. Nature’s laws will prevail, and let us hope our human laws will prevail as well.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.