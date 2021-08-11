In this era of fault finding and blaming everyone for all the problems we are facing, we need to remember what happened in 1776: The Declaration of Independence, “When in the course of human events …” And the Preamble of the Constitution, “We the People …”
These are two very basic thoughts for our nation, two things the current leadership of our country apparently have forgotten. While Congress is arguing about how to run our country, they haven’t considered just how their actions and in-actions are affecting the people.
Consider inflation, higher taxes, crime — the list goes on and on. We the people are this country. All of us — race, gender, beliefs, orientation and any way that describes us — are Americans. Our government is designed to serve the people, not dictate to them or mandate anything and everything.
I believe our founding fathers would not even recognize what we have become.
But then the founding fathers were all white males and Christian with a couple of Jewish men as well. However, they had the foresight to respect any belief or even no belief.
Our founders were most concerned with the rights of each individual, and not with the government or anyone in the government. It was about the people, everyday people, who value the freedoms we all enjoy today. Politics was only a small part of the process, a small part of running the government. Different sides and viewpoints were respected and everyone worked together to solve problems.
Fast forward to today where differences are debated and argued and nothing is resolved. Therefore, nothing is done.
America has been changed, just as some said it would. It has changed into a chaotic and unruly country, where the rule of law isn’t respected or followed. This is not what most Americans want, and not what the founders gave us. This is not what freedom means.
We the people have been cheated out of many of our freedoms and more are being threatened.
It is past time for our leaders to get back to representing us, not the special interests groups, and certainly not an agenda that is contrary to the U.S. Constitution.
We need to have honest, freedom-loving people in government, not self-serving arrogant professional politicians. Our leaders took an oath to support and defend the Constitution. They need to look at how they are doing that, or not doing that. We the people need to look at that as well, come Election Day.
The founding fathers of our country would be distressed, to say the least, if they could see what has happened to the country. And we should be as well.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.