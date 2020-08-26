To the Editor:
My name is Kevin Moran. I am from Wood County where I grew up in Pemberville. I am a gay military spouse and currently reside in Hawaii due to the military.
I consider myself liberal in my political views. I differ from much of my community who collectively shares more conservative perspectives than I do. Being raised in an area where the conservative perspective is the majority viewpoint, I hear your needs and your concerns. Although I may feel a little differently regarding the best choice for our future, I understand where you are coming from and your concerns are valid, just as mine are.
I know change is hard and you are afraid. I recognize you have fear about the Democratic party, particularly that a Democratic president will make radical changes affecting your way of life. I know protecting your way of life is important. You want freedom to live as you please without being told what’s okay and what’s not. I know the economy is important to you, too, and you need to protect your livelihood. I understand.
These issues are important to me, too.
I write this article to invite you to take a step back with me from a political perspective to a humanitarian perspective. We are built on the differences that make us thrive and I believe in a country where our different viewpoints bring us together rather than drive us apart.
We both know, right now, we are sitting on opposite sides of the table. Both of our voices have become so politicized that we are no longer willing to listen to one another. We feel frustrated when our own voices are not heard. We are the same.
The past four years have been filled with division. All of us from both political parties are guilty of creating our current “us vs. them” culture. Now, we collectively feel more disconnected than ever before. I urge you to join me in standing up from the table to reach across and shake each other’s hand. We can continue to have differing opinions on how to reach the same goal of freedom for everyone. I will listen and respect your beliefs if you will do the same for me. I am not a threat to you or your humanity. What matters to you matters to me.
We are more alike than we think.
Kevin Moran
Kapolei, Hawaii