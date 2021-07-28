The coronavirus, last summer’s riots, lockdowns and masks all have made our lives miserable.
A move to defund the police hasn’t helped. Our country is in a real crisis. Our leaders are arguing about how to work through all this. But little if anything is being accomplished. All they do is blame each other and spend more money to “help” us. Money is not the only answer.
Crime continues to be out of control. Innocent people are attacked. The police are told to stand down. The gun control people are pushing for more laws. But nothing seems to be working.
The only thing that does seem to be working is the blame game. Democrats blame the Republicans for our problems, while the Republicans blame the Democrats. And of course everything is former President Donald Trump’s fault.
People’s behavior needs to change. We, as a country, must return to a higher moral standard — a moral standard as is taught by numerous faith communities.
But we can’t do that because some people might be offended by religious talk. Higher moral behavior isn’t just religious behavior — it is what this country was built on. Honesty, hard work, respect for others, is what built this country.
Now there is nothing except falsehoods, misleading information, exaggerations and outright lies by our leaders. Selfish agendas prevail. Dishonesty is all too common. Religious thought and beliefs are found to be offensive to some people. But our nation was founded with religious freedom. Other freedoms include speech, the press, to bear arms and to peacefully assemble to petition the government.
So, what will stop the crime wave? Let’s try honesty, integrity and respect for all — regardless of background, beliefs or any other factor. This is what will stop the escalating crime wave, not the blame game, or throwing more money at the problems.
It starts with our leaders, and our leaders today aren’t showing any of these. Or maybe it should start with, we the people. Let’s show our leaders we won’t tolerate the crime wave. We will obey the laws we have, set a positive example and develop a higher standard of behavior and then maintain it. Let’s work together and solve problems, for the benefit of all Americans.
Let’s show the world what true freedom is.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.