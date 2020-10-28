To the Editor:
Right now, coronavirus cases are flaring across the nation and especially here in Ohio. We know that coronavirus infection rates increase in counties and states that host President Donald Trump rallies or campaign surrogates. It’s happened in Blue Earth and Beltrami counties in Minnesota, Lackawanna and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania, and Marathon county in Wisconsin.
This weekend, Theresa Gavarone introduced Vice President Mike Pence at a rally in Wood County. Just days later, five aides to Pence tested positive for COVID-19.
This isn’t the first time that Gavarone has welcomed an administration that blatantly undermines public health and safety. She was also at Trump’s Toledo rally in September, photographed with her mask down in the front row with no social distancing. With Pence’s visit and infected staff, now is not the time to prioritize party over safety.
If Theresa Gavarone won’t even protect herself, how can we trust her to protect us?
Joel O’Dorisio
Bowling Green
(O’Dorisio is running against Gavarone in the Ohio 2nd District Senate race.)