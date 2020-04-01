To the Editor:
RE: Calling for a Statewide Moratorium on residential evictions, writs of possession and execution, and administrative public housing terminations for 1-month after the COVID-19 State of Emergency is lifted
In the midst of this worldwide health crisis, Ohio has become a leader in taking the necessary steps to protect residents. Ohio must continue to lead the nation by our example, and that includes housing security.
Health outcomes are intertwined with all members of our community. By addressing housing, we not only protect Ohioans at risk; we protect our community as a whole that will undoubtedly be at greater risk if we fail to take action. This includes protecting Ohioans that are tenants, Ohioans that are homeless or housing insecure, Ohioans that are public housing residents, and Ohioans who are homeowners.
It is imperative that the General Assembly, governor and Ohio Supreme Court act without delay to enact an eviction moratorium to be in effect no less than a month after Governor DeWine’s State of Emergency has been lifted and Ohioans have had a chance to get back on their feet.
It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Ohioans have been laid off since the first COVID-19 case arrived in Ohio. We cannot ask these families to shelter in place and punish them for it.
It is simple, keeping Ohioans in their homes during this pandemic is a public health necessity. It is wholly unjust to subject vulnerable, people in poverty, or persons of color to increased health risks and homelessness during this humanitarian crisis.
Similarly, the legislation must suspend all eviction proceedings and prohibit the enforcement of any eviction orders during the above defined period. Similar moratoria have already been implemented in New York; Massachusetts; Kentucky; Seattle, Washington; and several other cities, counties, and states across the United States. We have led the country in so many ways, but cannot afford to fall behind in this important measure.
It is the sworn duty of our elected officials to swiftly move to protect all Ohioans. Ohioans have lost their income because they have been forced to stay home for the public health. Ohioans should not lose their homes too.
Reem Subei
Senate District 2 Candidate