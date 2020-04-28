To the Editor:
In this challenging time, I so appreciate the daily updates by Gov. Mike DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. John Husted.
I’m thankful for their manner of reporting information, their civil and kind way of responding to questions, their methods of providing the most recent science, and their ability to report reality with reassurance. I feel I’m being advised by a trusted friend each day.
President Donald Trump and others could learn a lot by taking in the Ohio update each day.
Thanks to our Ohio leaders for their efforts and their respectful and civil demeanors in a tough time.
Mike Godfrey
Bowling Green