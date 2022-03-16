Matt Dolan — the latest “I am more like Trump than you are” candidate for U.S. Senate — begins his advertisement with “Because of Biden…” fentanyl is pouring across the southern border.
Ohio had a 22% increase in overdoses from 2019-20. From 2014-16 Ohio led the nation in the number of opioid overdose cases. The Subcommittee on Oversight of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, U.S. House of Representatives held a hearing, “Fentanyl, the Next Wave of the Opioid Crisis,” on March 21, 2017.
Fentanyl was pouring across the border well before Biden.
Drug companies, like Purdue Pharma, were cranking out legal opioids for years, making billions for their owners and stockholders. They cough up some of their billions, while keeping billions, in lawsuit settlements. They did no wrong, but in our system if you pay enough for the wrongdoing it goes away.
Let’s get that wall built. The wall you can cut through with a tool from any hardware store. The $11 billion wall has been cut through over 3,200 times in a three-year period.
Just another “I am more like Trump than you are” candidate.
Russell Griggs
Swanton