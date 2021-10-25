To the Editor:
On Nov. 2, voters in the Bowling Green City School District will be asked to support a continuing income tax that will not increase taxes. Voters in the Lake Local Schools District will be asked to approve a bond issue to build a new elementary.
First approved in 1992, Bowling Green’s 0.50% income tax levy provides approximately $3.9 million annually in funding day-to-day operations.
Converting the tax to a continuing levy would not only eliminate the frequency the levy appears on the ballot and the associated costs but also free up funding for additional educational purposes.
In Lake, the 6-mill bond issue, which includes an additional 2.7 mills, along with the rollover of 3.3 mills that paid for construction of the middle school, would generate $36 million and cost $94 annually for every $100,000 in home evaluation.
Built in 1960, the current Lake Elementary needs millions of dollars in repairs and district leaders believe it’s best to replace than repair. The new elementary would be for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
I encourage you to educate yourself about the income tax and bond issue, above all, vote on Nov. 2.
Rick Lewis, chief executive officer
Ohio School Boards Association