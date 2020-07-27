To the Editor:
News has been breaking that Ohio House Majority Leader, Larry Householder, is implicated in a bribery scandal worth $60 million. The question now is who else is connected?
This expensive scandal may have damages far beyond Householder alone. Any connection that money could have to campaign finance may substantially disrupt the 2020 race. Moreover, this discovery opens a new line of inquiry into the relationship between First Energy and the Ohio GOP.
We don’t know how entangled the local GOP politicians are, but we hope to learn about everyone involved and demand justice. We bailed out First Energy with a billion dollars, that slush fund needs to be protecting Ohioans not buying politicians.
Theresa Gavarone has received $5,500 from First Energy. We don’t yet know the depth of this scandal, but we’re all following the money now.
Joel O’Dorisio
Candidate for Ohio Senate