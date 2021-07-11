To the Editor:
Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone is touting the new income tax cuts in the Ohio budget. Cuts of $1.8 billion are celebrated ($2 billion with cuts in addition to income tax cuts); 60% of the benefit goes to the top 5% of Ohioans.
Taxpayers making between $21,200 and $25,000 will no longer pay income taxes. Why were they paying before when making less than a living wage? The top bracket goes away completely. Do these people need the additional relief to survive?
The cuts are being offset by federal funding. While bemoaning the growth of the deficit and the national debt and the fear of inflation, Ohio is accepting the money. At the same time we are complaining about federal dollars going to “poorly run” states. A state representative from Hudson said we need to “starve the beast” of spending. Starve the beast at the state level but feed it at the federal level?
I wrote to Gavarone about spending additional money on infrastructure such as highway and bridges. Her response was transportation is a separate budget acted on separately.
Really? Money can’t be reallocated, transferred from one area to another. I have ridden my motorcycle across the state twice this year. Every road I traveled is in dire need of repair. The front of my bike needed a complete overhaul due to the pounding received by lousy roads. Over 10 years my tax break will pay for the repair — except by then it will have to be rebuilt again.
I also asked Gavarone if a sandwich shop owner had a better than expected quarter, do they reduce all the prices to their customers or, do they invest in the business or save for leaner times? No answer to that question.
My final question was why do you feel the need to buy votes in a gerrymandered state? You are a Republican in a Republican district. You will get re-elected no matter what you do. There was no answer to this query as well.
Russell Griggs
Swanton