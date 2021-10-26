To the Editor:
I would like to let you know how fortunate we are to have William Herald as our 4th Ward councilman.
He is an elected representative that understands that the position is that of a public servant. He puts so much time into making sure he’s communicating with those he represents. He goes through neighborhoods and visits with people every year. Every year he distributes newsletters (and pays for them himself). Every quarter he holds meetings.
Herald uses the information to advocate for the citizens and to make decisions with citizen needs in mind. There is nothing superficial about his approach. He puts in way more than the minimum time in his service. I strongly and enthusiastically encourage 4th Ward citizens to reelect Herald to the position he has been so faithful to serve.
June VanVorhis
Bowling Green