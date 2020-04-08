To the Editor:
Here are more reasons to impeach President Donald Trump. After seeing his press conference, or I should say his rally, last month, his next speech should have been from jail.
If the government doesn’t “beg” Trump for help in the “right way,” Trump denies them critical supplies that could save lives. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan who asked the government for supplies was told by her vendors that they were not to send any more supplies to Michigan. And, in a press conference, Trump said he doesn’t ever want to call Whitmer, or the governor of Washington State.
Trump said he told Vice President Mike Pence that “if they don’t treat you right, I don’t call.” “No, I’m not sending anything to that troublemaker governor from Washington. And I’m not sending any equipment to that horrible Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan.”
There you go. He hates women in power. Is this not a statement that should be investigated?
This bully is going kill many innocent people because these two governors didn’t say how wonderful he is and what a great job he is doing.
Shame on those Republican senators who had the evidence to impeach and voted not to. Shame on Sen. Bob Portman, who was one of those senators, and shame on the two Congressmen, Jim Jordan from Bob Latta.
Remember this when you go to vote, and especially you Trump supporters. This creature has brought nothing but hate and violence to country. Enough is enough.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge