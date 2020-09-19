To the Editor:
The U.S. Census Bureau will be concluding the 2020 census data collection on Sept. 30, a month earlier than usual. It is critical that each member of our community is counted. The census numbers help determine the amount of federal funds communities will receive over the next 10 years to support critical programs and services, such as Medicaid, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Head Start and many more.
Currently, 70.5% of Wood County’s citizens have completed and returned their census. The Wood County Continuum of Care, Wood County’s housing and homelessness coalition, is encouraging everyone to complete the census before the deadline on Sept. 30. It is estimated that for each person not counted in the census, it will cost Ohio about $1,814 per year, per person for 10 years. This could mean a reduction in much needed supports for families facing housing instability and other financial barriers, including Section 8 housing, low-income home energy assistance, childcare and development funding and the national school lunch program.
If you have not yet done so, please complete and return your census today. It takes just a few minutes and helps ensure federal funds remain in our communities. You can complete and submit the census by going to 2020census.gov and clicking on Respond. Your response will be greatly appreciated by all citizens of Wood County.
Kathy Mull
CoCWC Chair