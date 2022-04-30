To the Editor:
I am asking for your support of the .5% increase in the income tax rate for North Baltimore on Tuesday.
The new rate would start Jan. 1. Residents of the village only pay village income tax on earned income, gambling winnings and rental income. The residents do not pay village income tax on investment earnings, social security benefits, unemployment benefits, disability benefits or retirement pensions. Someone making $50,000 per year would pay about $0.96 per day. Interesting fact: over 70% of the village income tax collected each year is paid by individuals who live elsewhere, but work in North Baltimore.
We developed the ballot language for the .5% increase that specifies that the additional income generated from the increase shall be used for the operations and services of the police department, EMS department, park and cemetery departments, street repairs and improvements, and for capital outlay purchases such as vehicles and equipment. As proceeds from this additional income tax are received by the village, they will be deposited into individual special revenue Funds for each of the areas. That money will be legally restricted to be spent only on those areas specified. It won’t be “lost” in the general fund and used any way future councils choose. It will be restricted.
The current Income tax rate for the village is 1% and has been at that rate for 40 years.
This increase will support the 24/7 EMS department which had over 850 runs in 2021. It will also support the ever-changing demands on the 24/7 police department. A large portion will also go toward much needed street repairs in the village. The cemetery and park will also receive funds as well as a small amount each your will go toward large equipment replacements such as snow plows, trucks, EMS vehicles, etc.
I would be happy to meet with any of you and provide answers to any questions you may have, or you may call me for answers at 419-857-8122.
Please vote yes for North Baltimore progress on Tuesday.
Anthony Swartz
North Baltimore finance officer