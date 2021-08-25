To the Editor:
I’ve read your coverage on my brother Matt Allen’s involuntary manslaughter trial. It’s worth mentioning how silly the law is applied. Designed as a tool to prosecute drug dealers, it is used almost always to prosecute addicts selling or giving the drugs to other addicts. What is being accomplished there? And what happened to personal responsibility of the user? If they want the drugs, they’re going to find and use them. Sure, selling the drugs is a crime, but no one is forcing the buyer to use.
Michael Allen
Bowling Green