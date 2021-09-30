To the Editor:
I wrote this poem about 20 years ago. It hangs on the my wall, a reminder that every day is precious. I want to share it as a helpful thought in these days of turmoil.
No one is guaranteed tomorrow. Treasure every day that is given. God alone has planned our days, some on earth and some in heaven. Let us live in peace and caring, sharing all our joys and sorrow. Let us dry each others tears, for no one’s guaranteed tomorrow. Those who leave us are still living in a way we cannot see. Full of joy and awesome wonder. With the Lord completely fee. Today will fade into tomorrow. Live it well and when its done thank the Lord for all he’s given. Forgiving all as Christ has done.
Carol Albritton
Bowling Green